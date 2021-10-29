After 27 days, 's son was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in a drug probe case. The support for SRK and his son started pouring in from all corners. However, 's take on Aryan's drugs case is quite different from the ones who have stood by Shah Rukh Khan and his family. Also Read - Aryan Khan Bail: From surrendering passport to making appearance before NCB every Friday - here are 14 clauses of the conditional bail

When Piyush Mishra, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan in their 1998 film wherein he played the role of a CBI investigation officer, was asked about his reaction on Aryan getting bail in the drugs case, the actor minced no words in saying that 'you reap what you sow' while advising Bollywood celebrities to handle their children.

"What will be my reaction? Kia usne, usko bail mil gai, bahar aagya wo. Ab Shah Rukh Khan jaane, unka beta jaane ya Sameer Wankhede jaane. Mujhe usse kya matlab hai? Theek hai ho gya. Jo kiya hain wo bhugtenge aap. Apne apne bachcho ko sambhalein, bas yahi hai. (He did it, he has got the bail and he is out now. Now Shah Rukh Khan, his son or NCB zonal directorate Sameer Wankhede know better. What have I to do with it? It's ok, it's done now. You reap what you sow. Handle your children, that's it)," Piyush Mishra told Hindustan Times.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court has allowed a bail to Aryan Khan at a Rs 1 lakh bond, as per the orders issued on Friday. Justice N. W. Sambre, who granted bail to Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha on Thursday, has asked them to furnish one or more surety and not leave Mumbai or India without the permission of the Narcotics Control Bureau investigating officer.

Members of the fraternity took to social media to lend their support to Aryan and rejoiced at the serving of justice by the court.