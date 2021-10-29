Shah Rukh Khan's Dil Se costar Piyush Mishra's SHOCKING reaction on Aryan Khan's drugs case: 'Jo kiya hai wo bhugtenge aap. Apne bachcho ko sambhalein'

Reacting to Aryan Khan's bail, Piyush Mishra, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan in their 1998 film Dil Se, minced no words in saying that 'you reap what you sow' while advising Bollywood celebrities to handle their children.