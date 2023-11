December 2023 is going to be a packed month at the movies. We have films like Animal, Sam Bahadur, Dunki and Salaar. Casting director Mukesh Chhabra who has been a part of Dunki has described working on the film as an "unforgettable experience". He firmly believes that Dunki is a movie that will be remembered for years by Bollywood film buffs. Every film lover is very kicked about the project as it is the first collaboration of Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan. In the past, he has made some of India's biggest hits like 3 Idiots, Sanju, PK and the iconic Munnabhai series. In Dunki, we have a group of immigrants who want to return home to India. Also Read - Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan's new movie to recover its budget within two days of release? Check how

Dunki better than 3 Idiots reveals Mukesh Chhabra

Mukesh Chhabra did an interview with Indianexpress.com where he spoke about casting for Dunki. He said the movie will be remembered for the coming decade. The year 2023 has been a great one for Shah Rukh Khan with successive global blockbusters like Pathaan and Jawan. He said that working with Rajkumar Hirani is like being in a film institute. He said Rajkumar Hirani is well-versed in all aspects of filmmaking. Chhabra and Hirani have a long association. He revealed that he takes a really long time to finalise his cast, even as much as tw0 years.

Dunki: SRK movie a tear-jerker

Mukesh Chhabra said when he read the script of Dunki, he was "blown away". He has said that it is 100 times better than 3 Idiots. The 2009 film is one of India's biggest global hits. He was quoted as saying, "I have cried whenever I have read the script. Every time." He said the movie will break all records at the box office. In fact, he said it will be as memorable as Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Anand. He said people will talk about Dunki for many years to come. He said he meant every word, and his heart felt it.

The first song of Dunki, Lutt Putt Gaya was out yesterday. We can see that Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu are romantically paired with one another. Chhabra who made a special appearance in Jawan is a part of Chamak. The Sony LIV web series is about a rapper who unravels the death of a legendary singer.