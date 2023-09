Shah Rukh Khan is the talk of the town. The king of Bollywood recently gave us a big gift through his film Jawan. The film was a huge hit and is still the talk of the town. Jawan broke records and the film will soon cross the Rs 1000 crores mark at the box office. The Jawan fever is not ready to stop at all. After this big success of Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan fans are now waiting for Dunki. Also Read - Jawan director Atlee REACTS to the criticism Shah Rukh Khan film received from South fans

Shah Rukh Khan will be collaborating with Rajkumar Hirani for the first time with Dunki. Recently, during the success press conference of Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan revealed that he will be coming with Dunki on this Christmas. Shah Rukh Khan will be paired with Taapsee Pannu for the first time in Dunki. Also Read - Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol in no rush to sign his next film; here's why

OTT rights of Dunki sold

Now as per reports, the OTT rights for Dunki have already been acquired by Jio Cinema and not by Netflix. Jio Cinema have got the rights for a huge amount. They purchased the digital rights of Dunki for Rs 155 crores. Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh; couples seek blessings of Ambani's Ganpati

Trending Now

As per reports in Indian Express, the digital and satellite rights for Dunki have been sold for a whopping amount of Rs 230 crores. Dunki is being produced by Rajkumar Hirani, Gauri Khan and Jyoti Deshpande.

Here's all you need to know about Dunki

Shah Rukh Khan will be playing the role of a Punjabi guy who faced the flight of immigration in the film. Dunki will also have Vicky Kaushal in the film. Earlier, while speaking about Dunki’s release date during Jawan press conference, Shah Rukh Khan said, “26 January ko hum start kia with Pathaan, Janmasthami mai Jawan lekar aaya hu, Aur abhi naya saal aane waala hai,Christmas hai, usme mai Dunki leke aane waala hoon, saare National integration rakhta hoon, waise bhi jab meri film aati hai us din Eid hoti hai.”