Shah Rukh Khan proved to be the OG box office king with his latest blockbuster releases this year, Pathaan and Jawan. And now the superstar is all set for Dunki, which is slated to release by the end of this year, which is in December. As the date of the release draws closer, the excitement to watch Dunki has been igniting. And now this latest update shared by the casting director Mukesh Chhabra in his latest conversation with Humans of Bombay will make your wait even more difficult.

In his interview, Casting director Mukesh Chhabra couldn't stop raving about Dunki and claimed that it would be etched in people's hearts for 10 long years, even after the release. Praising Dunki, Mukesh Chhabra said," Voh aisi film hai ki voh kahaani aapke sabke gharo main dil main aise bas jayegi that you will only talk about that film for the next 10 years. It’s such a beautiful story and the best combination with Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani. Usse bada combination mujhe lagta nahi kisi industry main hoga. Film industry main toh bilkul nahi. Dono apne game main top pe hain. Dono ek saath aa rahe hain toh kamaal ki baat hai." Mukesh Chhabra hailed Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkummar Hirani, saying that they are the best people he has worked with till date. Also Read - Animal to Tiger 3: How Bollywood is spending big money to create box office blockbusters

The story of #DUNKI will etched in our hearts for next 10 years - Casting Director Mukesh Chabra ?❤️@iamsrk #SRK #ShahRukhKhan #Jawanpic.twitter.com/bGFJz1dftz — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) October 20, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani will be seen working for the first time ever, and there is a lot of expectations of fans that they might bring something different and leave them enthralled and how. Stay tuned with us for more entertainment news.

