Shah Rukh Khan is going to hit a hatrick with Dunki, and the excitement around the film is proof. Dunki is all set to release on December 21, 2023, and this will be the superstar's third release this year. And the fans are going bonkers to witness Shah Rukh Khan in Rajkumar Hirani's directorial. Shah Rukh Khan, who trove to be the OG box office king after the massive success of Pathaan and Jawan, is reportedly going to hit a hatrick with Dunki. Ever since the makers announced the release date of Dunki, fans have been thrilled. Also Read - Salaar: Prabhas' new movie fetches second highest amount after RRR through theatrical rights? Check details

Dunki overpowers Tiger 3 with a huge margin.

But before Dunki, Salman Khan is going to roar at the box office, and it's going to be a Diwali release. Salman and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 is later to release on November 12, around the time of Diwlai, and after watching the trailer, the superstar's fans are eagerly waiting to see him in the third installment of the film.

If #Dunki and #Tiger3 release on same day, So which film you will watch? — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 26, 2023

Self-proclaimed trade expert Kamaal R Khan took to Twitter and shared a poll where he asked about Dunki and Tiger 3 and which movie they are excited about. The poll results will leave you shocked. There are 61 percent of people eagerly waiting for Dunki, and only 21 percent of the viewers want to see Tiger 3. This is indeed shocking, but the results are right in front of you. Indeed, both massive films will be strong at the box office. Going by the first look of the superstar Shah Rukh Khan from Dunki, it looks like he is once again going to don the uniform and play the role of a soldier.

Dunki is claimed to be one of the best films by the people who are associated with it, right from Boman Hirani, and casting director Mukesh Chhabra raved about how good Dunki is.