Shah Rukh Khan's fan shares the heartwarming story of the Pathaan star helping his father take a selfie

Shah Rukh Khan - The King of Bollywood. He has been in the industry for years and has developed a fan following that no other star has ever enjoyed. He was, is and always be the most adored celebrity ever. Not just for films, he is also known for his humble nature. There have been many instances when his polite gestures towards his fans have grabbed a lot of attention. Adding to the list is a story that has been recently shared by his schoolmate.

SRK helped a fan take a selfie

On Twitter, a man named Rohan Mukherjee has shared a story of his father meeting Rohan and Shah Rukh Khan went to the same school as claimed by him. In the tweet, he mentioned that his father met Shah Rukh Khan at a wedding and informed him about the same. That's when SRK stated let's take a selfie. When the father shared that he does not know how to, it was SRK who helped him. The tweet read, "My dad just told me he met @iamsrk at a wedding and said my son went to the same school as you (true), and SRK said that's great we should take a selfie, and my dad said I don't know how, and SRK said don't worry I got this. I found this out today, THREE YEARS LATER." How sweet.

My dad just told me he met @iamsrk at a wedding and said my son went to the same school as you (true), and SRK said that's great we should take a selfie, and my dad said I don't know how, and SRK said don't worry I got this. I found this out today, THREE YEARS LATER. pic.twitter.com/rFbksg4Psx — Rohan Mukherjee (@rohan_mukh) June 16, 2022

SRK projects

On the work front, SRK has many projects next. He has Pathaan and Jawan in his kitty next. He will also be seen in and Tiger 3.