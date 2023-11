Tonight is the big night, the World Cup Finals are happening. India is playing against Australia in Ahmedabad. A huge crowd has turned up as the blue ocean to support the men in blue. Bollywood celebrities have also joined in cheering India such as Shah Rukh Khan and his family, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and their families, Asha Bhosle and Ayushmann Khurrana to name a few. And SRK's sweet gesture towards Asha Bhosle is winning hearts. Also Read - World Cup 2023: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan and other stars enjoy the India Vs Australia final match at Ahmedabad [See pics]

Shah Rukh Khan proves he is a true gentleman with his gesture towards Asha Bhosle

Shah Rukh Khan is a gentleman at heart. And he has proved it time and again. And he did the same again at the India vs Australia World Cup Match that is happening in Ahmedabad right now. He was seen sitting alongside Asha Bhosle and Jay Shah. The superstar saw an empty tea cup in the veteran singer's hands and he offered to take it back to the pantry. He took the cup himself. And not just that, he even came back and checked on the veteran singer if she needed anything. Such minimal gestures never go unnoticed.

Watch the hearty video of Shah Rukh Khan and Asha Bhosle here:

Shah Rukh Khan is watching the India vs Australia with Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana and more celebs. Ranveer and Deepika greeted Shah Rukh Khan and his family, Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan. SRK and Deepika's hug like BFFs meeting after a long time was a treat for all the fans.

India vs Australia World Cup Finals

India scored a total of 240 runs in 50 overs. Australia is playing well right now. The team has so far scored 145 runs and loss 3 wickets. Every Indian has pinned hopes in the bowlers right now. Both in stadiums and those watching at home. Come on, India, bring the trophy home again! Do it for Dravid!