The horrors of the 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack will never be forgotten by Indians. Last evening, an event was held at the Gateway of India, Global Peace Honours, as a tribute to the martyrs and the families of victims. Various celebs such as Shah Rukh Khan, Shubman Gill, MC Stan, Rupali Ganguly and more attended the same. Now, a video of Shah Rukh Khan with the family members of the victims is going viral. Also Read - Global Peace Honours 2023: Shah Rukh Khan, Shubman Gill and other celebs reach to pay their tribute to unsung heroes of 26/11 [View Pics]

Shah Rukh Khan's gesture toward 26/11 victim families will make fans proud

Shah Rukh Khan is known for his chivalry and his kindness amongst his fans. At the Global Peace Honours in tribute to the 26/11 martyrs, Shah Rukh Khan was being the gentleman that he is and won hearts with his chivalrous attitude and humbleness. He greeted the family members with respect and talked to them. He even blessed the kids who lost their dear ones in the brutal Mumbai terror attack. The video of Shah Rukh Khan is going viral and has grabbed headlines. Also Read - Tiger 3 star Salman Khan talks about his bond with Pathaan Shah Rukh Khan; says 'our off-screen chemistry is better'

Watch the video of Shah Rukh Khan here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Watch this Shah Rukh Khan video here:

Ace Indian cricketer Shubman Gill also attended the event. He was seen making an exit and looked suave in a beige suit. MC Stan opted for an all-black look. Seen at the event was also Rupali Ganguly, Anupamaa fame actress. Orhan Awatramani aka Orry was also snapped at the event. Orry is currently also being seen in Bigg Boss 17. Also Read - The Archies: Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda face nasty trolling for their dance video together

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming projects

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan's work front, the superstar on hearts and delivered two of the biggest hits of the year, Pathaan and Jawan. He is all set to entertain everyone with Rajkumar Hirani's social comedy-drama movie, Dunki. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover to name a few. Dunki is scheduled for release on 22nd December 2023. It is going to clash with Prabhas, Shruti Haasan starrer Salaar. Both the films enjoy massive buzz online and are two of the most-awaited films. Dunki is making the buzz with its assets such as teasers and songs. They recently released Lutt Putt Gaya, a song starring SRK and Taapsee.