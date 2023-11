Shah Rukh Khan is one of the handsomest actors in the world. He has billions of fans across the world who cannot stop praising him. The actor delivered two of the biggest hits in the industry this year, Pathaan and Jawan. And he is now gearing up for Dunki with Rajkumar Hirani. The promotions of the same are yet to begin, Shah Rukh Khan was recently spotted at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's twins, Krishna and Aadiya's birthday bash in the city. While he did not pose for the paparazzi, an inside video is going viral. Also Read - World Cup 2023 final: Salman Khan predicts who will win in the India vs Australia match

Shah Rukh Khan's inside video from Ambani grandchildren's birthday party goes viral

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News.

Shah Rukh Khan directly went inside the venue of the birthday bash held for Aadiya and Krishna, daughter and son of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal at Jio Gardens today. The Jawan star left fans wishing to get a glimpse of him. Shah Rukh Khan has been keeping it lowkey with his public appearances and even when he does, he does not pose with the paparazzi. However, an inside video is going viral. Shah Rukh Khan in his messy long hair is seen talking to someone. His manager Pooja Dadlani is around too. Also Read - Tiger 3: Salman Khan warns a fan who wishes to give flowers to Katrina Kaif; says 'Vicky Kaushal bahut marega' [Watch]

Watch the video of Shah Rukh Khan from Isha Ambani's twins' party here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan Universe (@srkuniverse)

Watch this Shah Rukh Khan-related video here:

Isha Ambani's kids' birthday bash was attended by the likes of Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani, Karan Johar and his kids, Harnaaz Sandhu and Veer Pahariya and more celebs. Also Read - Katrina Kaif reveals who would win in a face off between Zoya from Tiger 3 and Deepika Padukone's Rubai from Pathaan

Trending Now

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has been playing hide and seek with the paparazzi. A couple of months ago, BollywoodLife had revealed to its readers that, Shah Rukh Khan has consciously decided to avoid the paparazzi when he is making an appearance in a personal capacity. If it is a professional appearance, he will pose for the paparazzi. Otherwise, he would avoid getting clicked by the media. Anyway, Shah Rukh doesn't really pose for the paparazzi barring a few incidents.

Elsewhere, Shah Rukh hosted David Beckham in his home recently. On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki is releasing on 22nd December. It is going to clash with Prabhas starrer Salaar.