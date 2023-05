Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has become a lesson for the makers of the Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan starrer as the most awaited actioner of Shah Rukh Khan after the massive hit of Pathaan has been getting leaked online. The superstar's Jawan's few action scenes have been leaked online, and this has majorly affected the plan of the film, and hence right now they are keeping everything extremely under wraps. And now Siddharth Anand, who is directing Fighter, has learned a big lesson from the leaks of Jawan, and hence they have taken this important decision to shoot the film with very few people on the set and have no mobile phones allowed while shooting the film. Also Read - When Alia Bhatt went gaga over Deepika Padukone's perfect airport looks [Watch]

After the massive hit of Pathaan, Siddhanth Anand has definitely become the superstar director, and has immense trust in the filmmaker and is happy with all his decisions. As per the quote in Koimoi, Aditya Chopra has immense trust in Siddharth Anand to deliver a grand visual spectacle that has never been seen before with 'Tiger vs. Pathaan'. Siddharth is getting a dream cast of Shah Rukh Khan and coming together for their first full-fledged film since ' ," and Siddharth will also be given all the support he needs to mount 'Tiger vs. Pathaan' as the biggest film that India has ever produced."

Having said that, Fighter is also releasing on a big scale, and it is the first Ariel actioner in India, so the makers are leaving no stone unturned to maintain the excitement of the audience for this film. Deepika Padukone will be seen doing some high-octane action, and Pathaan was just a trailer of it; in this, she is going all out, while fans will witness the romance between the two superhot actors of the industry. Everything about Fighter is bigger and better.