The month of August 2023 has been a great one for film buffs. After Gadar 2 wave, everyone is watching out for Jawan. Shah Rukh Khan is teaming up with South Indian cinema hitmaker Atlee for the first time. The hype for Jawan is huge in the South Indian states. Even Pathaan had done quite well there. Jawan has got the clearance from the Censor Board, and has the U/A certificate. Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara movie is made on a budget of Rs 300 crores. It is one of the most expensive films of SRK's career.

Jawan Trailer details and more

Jawan is an action-packed movie where Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a double role. He is there an Army man who decides to form a team to combat a deadly outlaw who is out on a terrible mission. The action sequences are supposed to be fabulous. Around six stunt directors have worked on the movie. They are from the teams of Avengers and Star Trek. The trailer of the movie might come on August 28 as per reports. The bookings for Jawan in overseas markets are fabulous. Jawan has a star cast of Nayanthara, Thalapathy Vijay, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra and Vijay Sethupathi as the villain.

CBFC suggests 7 changes to Jawan

The movie is close to three hours. A copy of the changes made by the CBFC is circulating on social media. It seems some dialogues have been modified, and violent scenes have been trimmed. There has been some reported change in a shocking suicide scene.

#Jawan Censor Certificate , Censor Cuts And Runtime details.

It seems visuals of a beheaded body and references to the President of India and the National Security Guards have been removed. The team has been told to work wherever Ungli Karna has been used. The actor is going to play father and son. In the coming days, we will see a number of promotional material. It seems Nayanthara, Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi have shot fun and interesting content. The overseas booking for Jawan is already very good.