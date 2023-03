Shah Rukh Khan proved he is a box office king with his blockbuster comeback film Pathaan. Pathaan is the most successful film in Hindi cinema, and SRK brought back the glory of Bollywood that was fading amid South movies super success. And now there is a strong buzz that even his next film, Jawaan, will break all the records at the box office and will be a huge hit when compared with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. There is a huge buzz that, as per the excitement around Shah Rukh Khan's Jawaan, the other films like Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan and Sunny Deol's Gadar. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan fans hid in his make-up room in Mannat for 8-hours before getting caught, reveals Mumbai Police

As per the likes on Book My Show, the fans are believing that it will be Jawaan that will be a bigger hit compared to Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Gadar. There is a huge buzz around Salman Khan's film, and the excitement behind the film is only getting stronger and stronger. This is the film that Shehnaaz Gill will also be making her debut with. Gadar 2 is a sequel to Sunny Deol and 's superhit film, and their fan bases are different. However, according to the figures and numbers of likes on Bookmyshow, Salman Khan will dethrone Sunny Deol's Gadar and Shah Rukh Khan's Jawaan will triumph.

Watch the leaked action video of Shah Rukh Khan from Jawan

Baap re baap ??#Jawan leaked video ?#ShahRukhKhan the king of box office, Kya baap level ki movie la rahe ho!!!

Can't wait ?

This is surely to break every single record!!!#ShahRukhKhan #Jawan #Pathaan pic.twitter.com/YqbJKAEGM3 — Salman Khan & Shah Rukh Khan Fan Pakistan ?? (@Janiking787) March 10, 2023

While talking about Jawaan. It's lady superstar Nayanthara's debut in Bollywood, and fans are excited to see both superstars coming together for the first time ever on screen. Jawaan is helmed by Atlee, and it will be the second release of Shah Rukh Khan.