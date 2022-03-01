Shah Rukh Khan's Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa co-star Deepak Tijori explains the film's ending on its 28th anniversary

One of Shah Rukh Khan's most cult and loved films is Kabhi Haa Kabhi Naa. His performance of Sunil is loved till date. In fact, millions feel that SRK's acting in Kabhi Haa Kabhi Naa is one of his best. The climax of the movie is quite sad. We see Anna (Suchitra Krishnamoorthi) walking away with Chris (Deepak Tijori) while Sunil sits down disheartened on one of the streets of Goa. In an interview to Bollywood Hungama, Deepak Tijori reveals that fans of Shah Rukh Khan abused the hell out of him for getting the girl at the end. Also Read - BTS: V aka Kim Taehyung's latest pic reminds ARMY of Shah Rukh Khan's Main Hoon Na look; fans unable to decide who nailed it better – read tweets

He also addressed the trivia that he was the initial choice for the movie. Deepak Tijori confirmed that Shah Rukh Khan, Aziz Mirza and Saeed Mirza were already in the movie and he was the outsider. He told Bollywood Hungama that he was nervous but the whole team was very "accommodating and welcoming". He said that fans of the superstar abused the hell out of him. He was quoted as saying, "Some people who were big fans of Shah Rukh abused the hell out of me! They complained, 'Saala, isko kyun mil gayi ladki'."

He has also explained the climax of the movie. He said that Chris was the perfect guy in the film and deserved to get Anna. Deepak Tijori said that Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa was the story of a loser. He told Bollywood Hungama, "I guess it was rightly placed as a zero-to-hero film. And of course, he (Shah Rukh Khan) gets a bigger star in the end (Juhi Chawla)! Toh kuch haath se jaata hai tab takleef hoti hai. But there's a bigger purpose to it, for which you'll be thankful." He said that the team bonded like a group of friends in Goa. Ashutosh Gowarikar imagined his movie Pehla Nasha in Goa. It released in 1993. It seems Deepak Tijori agreed to be the leading man in Goa itself.