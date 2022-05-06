is in the news again after his Eid pics of meeting fans went viral. He recently met the consul general of several countries including France, Canada, and Quebec among others, at his Mumbai home, . He was seen in blue t-shirt and jeans. Canada’s Consul General in Mumbai Diedrah Kelly shared some pictures with SRK on Twitter and wrote, “I understand the charm ✨that King Khan @iamsrk as on audiences across the?. Thank you Shukriya @iamsrk & @gaurikhan for your warm welcome.??I look fwd to further strengthen ties & new co-production opportunities between Bollywood and the ?? Film Industry.” Have a look at her post below: Also Read - Lock Upp Grand Finale: Munawar Faruqui or Payal Rohatgi to emerge as winner on Kangana Ranaut's show?

I understand the charm ✨that King Khan @iamsrk has on audiences across the?. Thank you Shukriya @iamsrk & @gaurikhan for your warm welcome.??

I look fwd to further strengthen ties & new co-production opportunities between Bollywood and the ?? Film Industry. pic.twitter.com/gVNNrb2lB1 — Diedrah Kelly (@DiedrahKelly) May 6, 2022

Now, fans seem to be perplexed with the way SRK was looking in the pics. Wrote a user, "Is it just me or anyone else feels that SRK looks like his own doppelganger?" Another one added, "Kon king khan dhyan se dekh yeh vijay raj hai." Another person tweeted, "It's like the story where Chaplin participated in his own lookalike contest and came second." Have a look at some of the reactions below:

Is it just me or anyone else feels that SRK looks like his own doppelganger? pic.twitter.com/aHeroskQta — Kru ? (@Achari_Nimboo) May 6, 2022

I had been a fan of spotting doppelgangers.

I have to say this is the best I have heard about the topic. "You are your own best doppelganger!"

Yet, I should say Father Time with his makeup skills is a spoilsport, as I can vouch from my own experience. https://t.co/RR2c62bA3L — Jose Puliampatta (@JosePuliampatta) May 6, 2022

Kon king khan dhyan se dekh yeh vijay raj hai. pic.twitter.com/8B4oK0Hxy1 — Akkian Karan ? (@Karan_Akkian) May 6, 2022

It's like the story where Chaplin participated in his own lookalike contest and came second — Hemanth Pradeep (@hemanth_pradeep) May 6, 2022

On the professional front, SRK will next be seen in Pathan. He also has 's Dunki.