It is alleged that Sameer Wankhede allegedly released the chats with Shah Rukh Khan to prove that he didn't insulate any bribe, and ever since the chat has been leaked, the fans are divided. There are many who are sympathetic towards the Pathaan star as he was literally begging to have mercy on his son as per the chats, while his other set of fans are expressing disappointment that his personal chat with the CBI office of Sameer Wankhede can be leaked and are calling it fake.

While the latest update about those chats is that they're fake, the Jawan star's close friend has reportedly rubbished the idea of Shah Rukh Khan begging and pleading to release his son. He called those alleged chats fake and said there is no truth to them. SRK's friend came to his rescue and chose to be anonymous. He spoke to ETimes and rubbished these chats and claimed that SRK doesn't use WhatsApp.

"The chats could not have happened. SRK never uses WhatsApp. If these chats are authentic, then he created a chat box for Mr. Wankhede. Is he so stupid as to put himself out there in the public domain? The language used, the pauses, the way the father is seen pleading for his son, etc. are all highly unlikely to be authentic. SRK doesn't talk like that. When his son was jailed, he contacted no one to get Aryan out. He believed firmly in letting the law take its course. Night after sleepless night, SRK waited for his son to be released. He did not plead with any government officer for his son's freedom. He knew Aaryan was innocent. He waited."

Shah Rukh Khan has chosen to maintain his stoic silence over the entire drug case of his son , and he never ever wants to speak about it. The superstar is aware he is a public figure, and there are millions of fans who admire him; hence, he chats with them regularly through his Twitter account. On the professional front, SRK is awaiting the release of Jawan along with Nayanthara. He will be seen in a crossover film between Pathaan and Tiger Salman Khan, which fans cannot wait to see. Shah Rukh Khan is also doing Dunki, Rajkummar Hirani's film with .