is indeed the Badshah of Bollywood. The fandom that he enjoys is unmatchable. There are millions of fans who would go to any extent to simply get one glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan. Well, his doppelganger too somewhat enjoys such a following. Ibrahim Qadri shares an uncanny resemblance with Shah Rukh Khan and thanks to his good looks that match King Khan, he has had instances when he has been mobbed by people for selfies and more. To Humans of Bombay, Ibrahim Qadri poured his heart out and revealed what it is like being Shah Rukh Khan's lookalike.

Talking about his journey, Ibrahim Qadri mentioned that he did not pay much attention to his looks but soon he started looking exactly like SRK. He wrote, "I was never one who paid too much attention to my looks. But my looks were often brought to my attention by my family and friends - 'You look like Shahrukh Khan!' My parents were especially proud of the fact that they gave birth to a kid who had an uncanny resemblance to India's superstar. I couldn't help the attention I got and frankly, when puberty hit, I started looking exactly like SRK!"

He further narrated how he got mobbed during an IPL match and the situation went so out of control that the police had to be called. In fact, the police too felt he was the real SRK and asked for a selfie. He wrote, "Then there was another incident when I went to watch KKR take on Gujarat Lions in the stadium; everyone took out their cameras and waved at me. People clapped and spoke SRK's famous movie lines at me. I saw how much love people have for SRK, and for the 1st time, I felt like a 'Badshah'; it was special! But very quickly, I also realized what SRK probably goes through daily; I got swamped and someone held onto me so tight that my t-shirt tore! It got so bad that I had to call the police to be safely taken out of the stadium. And after rescuing me, the cops asked, 'SRK sir, ek selfie?"

In the end, he shared that he would like to meet SRK one day. That's his dream.