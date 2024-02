The Qatar Government has released eight Indian naval officers who were held by the Government for alleged spying. They were working in Dahra Global. Initially, they were sentenced to death but later they were given long jail terms. Now, the Ministry Of External Affairs has announced that they were released by the Emir of Qatar. As Indians celebrated the news, Subramanian Swamy posted on X that India's PM Narendra Modi pleaded with Shah Rukh Khan to have a word with the Qatar Government and hence they got released. Shah Rukh Khan is loved all over the Middle East. Also Read - Mahira Khan backs out of a Netflix project amidst pregnany rumours? Pakistani actress BREAKS SILENCE

Shah Rukh Khan's manager denies Subramanian Swamy's claim

Pooja Dadlani, the manager of Shah Rukh Khan has now issued a statement that the superstar had no role to play in this matter. She said they deny any role of the superstar in this matter. Pooja Dadlani said that even the actor like millions of Indians were happy to know that the Naval officers were back home. This happened after Subramanian Swamy's post on X went viral. Also Read - Bhakshak on OTT: Bhumi Pednekar thanks Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan for THIS reason

Modi should take Cinema star Sharuk Khan to Qatar with him since after MEA and NSA had failed to persuade the Shiekhs of Qatar, Modi pleaded with Khan to intervene , and thus got an expensive settlement from the Qatar Shiekhs to free our Naval officers. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) February 13, 2024

From the office of Mr. Shah Rukh Khan pic.twitter.com/s7Kwwhmd6j — Pooja Dadlani (@pooja_dadlani) February 13, 2024

Fans react to the statement of Pooja Dadlani about SRK and Qatar Navy officers release

Fans of Shah Rukh Khan had varied views on this prompt statement by Pooja Dadlani. Many said it was good that she clarified this promptly so that no one questions would be directed at the superstar. Also Read - Jawan director Atlee expresses gratitude to Shah Rukh Khan as he attends Astra Awards; shares biggest lesson of showbiz

SRK and his team never clarifies any fake news against him no matter how harmful it is for him but they clarified this positive news swiftly bcz certain someone must want to take the sole credit for upcoming elections. anyways, neki kar dariya mai daal is what he believes in. — ShahPathy Army? (@Srkians_Amit) February 13, 2024

Tu Haan Kar Ya Naa Kar !! Right? We know it very well, King SRK ? — Fatima Khan (@afficasm) February 13, 2024

It means definitely his involvement is there he forced to release statement by government officials — shubham (@shubham18362274) February 13, 2024

Two days back, Shah Rukh Khan was seen in Doha where he shook hands with Mohammad Al Thani, the PM of the nation. He was there as a special guest for the AFC finals.