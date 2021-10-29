Diwali is the time of the year when Shah Rukh Khan's palatial home Mannat is decked up with lights. This time, the bungalow had a gloomy look as Aryan Khan was jail. Tomorrow, he will be released from jail at 8 am in the morning. Shah Rukh Khan is personally overseeing the legal work with his team of lawyers. Now, fan clubs are sharing images of Mannat where the Diwali lights have gone up. It looks like the festive cheer is back at Shah Rukh Khan's home. We had heard that Gauri Khan told chefs not to make any kheer at home till the time Aryan Khan got bail. The 23-year-old spent more than 20 days in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail in Byculla. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan fans gather outside Mannat with banners, dhol, crackers and smiles to welcome Aryan Khan home - view pics and videos

Fan clubs are sharing pics and videos of the lights going up at Mannat. Yesterday, AbRam Khan waved at the fans who had gathered to celebrate the bail of Aryan Khan. Take a look at these pics of the lights outside the star's residence. Also Read - Aryan Khan to walk out of jail tomorrow: One more long night ahead for Shah Rukh Khan - Gauri as legal team misses 5.30 pm deadline for paperwork

Aryan Khan will walk out of Arthur Road Jail tomorrow. We have read how Gauri Khan's emotional health was going downhill in the past 10 days. It seems she had stopped eating and was only praying. The producer kept a special fast on Navratri. It seems Suhana Khan is also going to come home soon for Shah Rukh Khan's birthday. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's Dil Se costar Piyush Mishra's SHOCKING reaction on Aryan Khan's drugs case: 'Jo kiya hai wo bhugtenge aap. Apne bachcho ko sambhalein'