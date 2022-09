is adored for a number of reasons, and one of them is his love for sports. He is also a feminist which he has proven on numerous occasions. The superstar is the owner of the Trinbago Knight Riders team in the Caribbean Premier League. The women's squad of the franchise has won the league and he could not be more proud of his players. He tweeted, "Every victory is special….but somehow this one for @TKRiders Women’s Squad is well, most special. Well done girls you are all so beautiful and amazing. Yay." This is the first women's premier league and these ladies have scripted history. They have been congratulated by the Kolkate Knight Riders too. Also Read - Teachers' Day 2022: Shah Rukh Khan's charm, Aamir Khan's acumen, Salman Khan's kindness and more life lessons to learn from Bollywood's seven reigning superstars

Shah Rukh Khan fans showered love on the winning team and the superstar. We know how he is a champion of women's empowerment. The superstar has helped women with education, health care and employment through his philanthropic activities. The Caribbean Premier League is not as wealthy as the Indian counterpart. But it has given the world many talented players. Shah Rukh Khan's efforts are for women's cricket over the globe.

Shah Rukh Khan fans have congratulated the team. The superstar is looking forward to the release of Pathaan, Dunki and Jawan. Pathaan is coming on January 23, 2023. The movie is an action flick made by . and are also part of the movie. Dunki has and him. The actor finished a schedule in London. Jawan has , Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Yogi Babu too.