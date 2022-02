is back and how! The actor had gone on a sabbatical of sorts from acting post the debacle of Zero. Later, 's drug case kept him away from the limelight. But now he is back in action. SRK recently posted an advertisment on his social media accounts and fans have gone totally berserk. He sports long hair and a cool beard in the ad and SRKians are unable to keep calm as we get to see King Khan pulling off intense action sequences. Fans are trend 'Welcome Back King Khan' with full power on Twitter. Check out a few tweets below: Also Read - Throwback: Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha was earlier Sheikh Chilly starring Shah Rukh Khan

Now I have decided. Whenever I will have soft drink it's going to be only @ThumsUpOfficial . Lots of love to you @iamsrk sir. Those few seconds were treat for every SRKian WELCOME BACK KING SRK

King Khan pic.twitter.com/M8OOIIumJQ — Missing Abhijeet ?? (@missingabhijeet) February 23, 2022

Power Of srkians, 6 tags Trending in India.. The unreal love and craze for @iamsrk.. #Pathan#ShahRukhKhan

SRKIANS pic.twitter.com/hf2xQNMeoO — DEVIL Lady! Shahrukh fan (@DEVIL85858340) February 22, 2022

He's back to rule again. ?

Chindi stars must be in trauma ?

"WELCOME BACK KING SRK" pic.twitter.com/sZVAttEWrw — Captain Jack Sparrow ? (@Sajed4SRK) February 22, 2022

Welcome back king srk the best Actor and talent man of the world and viel Erfolg Glück tis with I dir my Stern srk ???? https://t.co/DuaXq07XSc — Sabine ?? (@Sabine05034305) February 22, 2022

SHah Rukh Khan is next going to be seen in Pathan. His new long hair look is said to be the same film. We can't wait to see more of King Khan on the big screen. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan penning web series, second contestant of Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp and more