Shah Rukh Khan's old video of never leaving Bollywood goes VIRAL amid Mahesh Babu- Hindi films controversy

Can there anyone be like him? NO! Shah Rukh Khan's fans are sharing this old video of the superstar wow as seen talking about never leaving Bollywood when asked if he will ever work in Hollywood. He started with, " My English no goo". And continued, " If they give me a role of a dumb person who doesn't speak, maybe. I am not trying to be modest but I am 42 years old, I am little brown, and I don't have any special USP as an actor. I don't know Kung fu, I don't dance the Latin salsa, I am not tall enough. I think anyone who is my age in the western world, I have seen recent films of Europe, films of what you call ‘the dream factory’, I think there is no space for me. There is no place for me because I don't think I am that talented." Also Read - Surbhi Chandna-Arjun Bijlani turn bride-groom in this new BTS; fans cannot wait to see them together

He further added, " So I would like to continue doing work in India and hopefully I take Indian cinema to the world, that's the ambition I have". That's Shah Rukh Khan for you. Also Read - Flashback Friday: When Mumtaz REFUSED to get married to Shammi Kapoor as 'Kapoor bahus' weren't allowed to work in films after marriage

The actor never fails to melt the hearts of his fans be it with his appearance or his answers Today everyone misses that char, of Shah Rukh Khan and cannot wait for him to get back. While this video of SRK is being shared amid Mesh Babu's controversial statement of Bollywood cannot afford him. many fans are saying that this is the way one answers when one isn't keen on working another insert rather than being arrogant. Also Read - Dhaakad Kangana Ranaut rebuilding ties in Bollywood? Thanking Salman Khan, supporting Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal and more instances are proof

However clarified in his other statement that he loves Telugu cinema and would want to leave this place and work anywhere because he understands his people's emotions here. While his statement hasn't been gone don well with many actors, produced by filmmakers in Bollywood. But stood in Mahesh Babu's support and agreed with his statement of Bollywood cannot afford him.