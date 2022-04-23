Shah Rukh Khan's palatial home Mannat trends on Twitter for THIS reason

fans are celebrating on Twitter. This is because of the fact that the name plate of Shah Rukh Khan's home has been changed. The bungalow is one of the most well-known and talked about celebrity residences in India. The new name plate is in vertical format. The earlier ones would be different. Members of Shah Rukh Khan's fan clubs have clicked pics in front of Mannat over the years. Of late, fans have a lot to celebrate. Shah Rukh Khan just announced his movie with , Dunki. The movie is a social comedy and shall release in December 2023. Also Read - KGF Chapter 2 Hindi box office collection day 9: Yash starrer inches towards Rs 300 crore; beats Kabir Singh and Tanhaji

Shah Rukh Khan's film is going to star as well. Plus, he is busy with work on Atlee's film. The year 2023 is going to be super special as will make her debut with The Archies, and even has begun work on his web series. This is how fans reacted to it...

God's PARADISE ?

Even the nameplate starts trending if it is Shah Rukh Khan ❤️

Absolutely loved the change! ❤️

All hail KING KHAN ???❤️#Mannat #SRK? #ShahRukhKhan? @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/0sgfg2TlNd — Kartik Trisal (@iamktrisal) April 23, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat had seen a huge convergence of people after Aryan Khan was released from Arthur Road Jail. Shah Rukh Khan told fans not to gather for his birthday on November 2 as the family wanted some privacy. Fans are looking forward to Pathaan with in January 2023, Dunki and Atlee's film with Nayanthara and Sanya Malhotra.