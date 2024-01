The year 2023 cemented Shah Rukh Khan's supremacy as the box office king of Bollywood. Pathaan made Rs 1,000 crores plus at the ticket windows. Filmmaker Siddharth Anand has become Bollywood's most sought after its spectacular success. However, everyone knows that things were not easy for Pathaan. Shah Rukh Khan's movie faced a massive hate campaign from the Boycott Bollywood brigade. From the title of the film to the outcry against Deepika Padukone in a tangerine hued bikini to the the RAW and ISI romance angle, radicals took to the streets. In fact, goons also vandalised theatres in some parts of the nation. BollywoodLife has a WhatsApp channel which brings you all the latest entertainment news and TV news updates every day. Also Read - Dunki Exclusive: Here's how Shah Rukh Khan convinced Rajkumar Hirani to make a film with him

Siddharth Anand writes year-ender note on Pathaan

Siddharth Anand wrote that 2023 was a game-changer for him. He said he was extremely nervous and anxious before Pathaan. His note reads, "PATHAAN, my film was releasing amidst a sea of forces against it. Something very weird called Boycott Bollywood was the phrase of the season. Hindi films were written off by naysayers." He writes that he woke up at 7 am after sleeping at 3.30 am and waited anxiously for the public reviews. Sitting on the terrace of his friend, Jayu's home he got the verdict that it was a blockbuster. Take a look at the full note of Siddharth Anand here...

As the new year draws to a close, I take a moment and look back. The year 2023 that changed everything for me. It started with a lot of nervousness and anxiety. PATHAAN, my film was releasing amidst a sea of forces against it. Something very weird called Boycott Bollywood was the… — Siddharth Anand (@justSidAnand) December 31, 2023

Pathaan sets the tone for Bollywood in 2023

Bollywood will forever remember 2023. Pathaan, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, Gadar 2, Dream Girl 2, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Jawan, Tiger 3, 12th Fail, Animal and now Dunki, the trade has made money. Fans have agreed that Pathaan ended the Boycott Bollywood wave that created negativity in 2020 to 2022. Take a look at some of the reactions...

Thank you for Pathaan from every SRKian.. it will always be special for us.. a film that broke every curse & myth against the Hindi Film Industry!! Will definitely watch Fighters in theatre for you & Hrithik.. it will be a big hit for sure ❤️‍? — ?? (@_zalzala_) December 31, 2023

Haha Good to see you acknowledging that Pathaan ended the Boycott Gang ❤️ — p. (@iTheExcalibur_) December 31, 2023

#Pathaan picked here megastar #ShahRukhKhan? in never before avtar, Bow down to you @justSidAnand sir, thank you for giving our megastar to greatest comeback in the history of Indian cinema.pic.twitter.com/3hMcGJwwSI — Organic Panda (@bolllyhub) December 31, 2023

Sir will be watching Fighter on the first day itself as I get time, just for you. It will be a blockbuster for sure. Also, waiting to see @iamsrk and you collaborate in future soon! — Avii!! (@Avinashh999) December 31, 2023

We can see that fans are also acknowledging how Siddharth Anand presented SRK in a never seen before avatar. Fighter stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in lead roles.