Pathaa, Pathaan, Pathaan! That's all people can hear. Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer has taken the box office by storm. The film released yesterday and on its first day, it managed to break many box office records. The film collected more than Rs 50 crore in India on its opening day. Reportedly, the worldwide collection of Pathaan has gone past Rs 100 crore. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan's comeback, Salman Khan's cameo too add to the Pathaan mania. But did you know the film also had Aamir Khanc connection?

's connection in Pathaan revealed

All those who have watched , and Pathaan would remember the character of an Afghan woman who blesses Shah Rukh Khan. Well, did you know that Aamir Khan's older sister Nikhat Khan Hegde essays the role of this Afghan lady? She is Aamir Khan's older sister. Many appreciated her work in the film and she thanked them all.

Check out her post below:

Well, not Aamir Khan but his sister sure made her presence felt in the film. 's too made a cameo in Pathaan. He was in his Tiger avatar and of course, their reunion made for a seeti-maar moment for all the fans.

Pathaan takes box office by storm

Pathaan brings back Shah Rukh Khan to the big screen after almost four years. He was last seen in Zero as the lead Hero. Though he played a cameo in and 's , Pathaan marks his official comeback to the theatres as the action hero. The box office reports are proof that SRKians left no stone unturned to make Pathaan a very special film. From single screens to multiplexes - Pathaan is running housefull everywhere. Despite the controversy, the movie has done tremendously well in almost every part of the country.