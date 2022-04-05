Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan will be 'his BEST films ever, will break all box office records'; predicts astrologer

is all set to be back with a bang with Pathaan. His fans are eagerly waiting to watch him rule the box office once again. While many thought SRK's stardom was over, his fans refused to accept that and today King Khan has once again lived up to his fan's expectations. Pathaan is one of the most awaited films of Shah Rukh Khan and it is being helmed by . The film features as the female lead, and will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar in the movie. But, everyone wonders whether the film will be successful at the box office or not as SRK's last release Zero was a failure. Do not worry! Here's the answer. As per the prediction reported by Koimoi, Pathaan will set the screens on fire. Bengaluru-based astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji has predicted SRK's comeback will be smashing. Also Read - Rupali Ganguly birthday: Here's how Anupamaa actress will be celebrating her Special Day

Pandit Jagannath Guruji told the portal, "Pathaan will be a massive hit and will be a box office smash. Shah Rukh Khan will be back with a line of super hits. There will be a lot of hype surrounding this film and his performance will be fantastic. In some ways, it could be one of his best films ever." Now, this is indeed the best start for SRK. This prediction will leave his fans excited and how. When SRK decide to take a sabbatical from his work, it was his fans who gave him his space and respected all his decisions. And that is the reason Shah Rukh Khan is leaving no stone unturned to make Pathaan one of the most memorable films for his fans. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna birthday special: Breakup with Rakshit Shetty, dating Vijay Deverakonda, marriage plans and more about the Pushpa actress' love life

Along with Pathaan, Shah Rukh will be seen in a cameo in 's Tiger 3, and that small role is going to be the perfect visual treat for both the superstars' fans. He will be also be seen in 's next and Atlee's next. The latter is already in production. Also Read - Debina Bonnerjee-Gurmeet Choudhary's daughter's FIRST Picture is out; the little munchkin looks super cute