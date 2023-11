Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's sister Shehnaz Lalarukh Khan likes to stay away from the limelight. Unlike her brother, she mostly remains unseen in the public eye. Shehnaz likes to maintain her low profile and is often spotted at family events with Shah Rukh Khan and sister-in-law Gauri Khan. Shehnaz's presence adds an emotional touch to the family gatherings. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Jawan mania grips Chiranjeevi; megastar flaunts his smooth moves on Shah Rukh Khan's song [Watch]

Just like Shah Rukh Khan, Shehnaz's presence continues to create curiosity among the audience and they eagerly wait to know more about her. Fans want to know every minute detail about Shah Rukh Khan and his family. Well, in the latest rare appearance Shehnaz attended Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's Diwali celebration along with brother Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and their manager Pooja Dadlani. Recently, a video of Shehnaz exiting the venue with her brother and sister-in-law is going viral on social media.

Shehnaz's video has created a lot of buzz among viewers as they noticed her resemblance to Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan. Social media users filled the comments section by calling Suhana Khan the carbon copy of Shehnaz Lalarukh Khan.

For the uninitiated, Shah Rukh Khan's father Meer Taj Mohammed Khan passed away due to cancer when he was 15. Lateef Fatima Khan passed away due to complications of diabetes when he was 26. Shah Rukh Khan has made a special place in the hearts of the audience with his hard work. He was last seen in Jawan.