According to a Zee News report, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested 's son , Arbaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha in a Mumbai drug case. The three arrested will now be produced before the Holiday Court in Mumbai at around 6.30 pm today. The NCB is reportedly seeking 3-day custody for all the three arrested.

Aryan has been arrested under Section 8C, 20B, 27 read with 35 of the NDPS Act. So far, 8 people are being detained and questioned. It is believed that a raid was conducted on a cruise and a few party-goers were taken in for questioning by the NCB.

Earlier today, news agency ANI posted the visuals from the NCB office from where the detainees were reportedly taken to the hospital. A tweet by ANI read, "Mumbai: Three of the eight detained persons, in connection with the raid at a party at a cruise off the Mumbai coast, were being taken for the medical test by NCB."

#WATCH | Mumbai: Three of the eight detained persons, in connection with the raid at a party at a cruise off the Mumbai coast, were being taken for the medical test by NCB pic.twitter.com/JVAYF6fMb5 — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2021

Meanwhile, Suniel Shetty at an event was asked to comment on the same. He was quoted saying, "I would like to say that wherever there is a raid, several people are caught. And we assume that this child must have consumed drugs or this child must have done it. But the proceedings are on, let’s give that child a breather."