Bollywood superstar ’s son is the latest to fall in the narcotics net. The star kid was detained along with 7 others from a Mumbai to Goa bound cruise on October 2. He and two others, Arbaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, have been arrested today by NCB after questioning during the detention. There has also been a medical test conducted thereafter at the JJ Hospital. According to a report on Wion News lawyer Satish Maneshinde, who will reportedly be representing Aryan Khan, arrived at the NCB office in Mumbai. It is said that Aryan will be produced before the magistrate’s court today at 7 pm, where the NCB will seek his police custody. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan arrested in Mumbai drug case – read deets

Shah Rukh's son, Aryan has been slapped with section 27 of the NDPS (Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) act. Soon after his arrest, the superstar's son was taken to JJ Hospital in Mumbai for medical evaluation. Also Read - Aryan Khan arrested by NCB: From Raj Kundra to Sanjay Dutt, these 9 celebs were caught RED-HANDED in ‘illegal activities’

On October 2, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted a raid at a party that was happening on a cruise ship off Mumbai coast. There were reports that a top star son has been detained and later ANI reported that the actor's son in question was Aryan Khan. A tweet by ANI further revealed a confirmation from NCB Mumbai Director, Sameer Wankhede - "We are acting in an impartial manner. In the process, if some connections to Bollywood or rich people emerge, so be it. We have to act within the purview of the law... We have to keep on working in Mumbai. If you look at the data, there must have been more than 300 raids in the last one year. This will continue whether foreign nationals are involved, film industry or rich people are involved." Also Read - NCB officials take Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and two others detained in drug case for medical examination

During the operation items like MDMA/ Ecstasy, Cocaine, MD (Mephedrone) and charas were recovered.