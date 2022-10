has claimed that whoever manifested something on his chat show Koffee With Karan has come true sooner or later. But it seems like 's Koffee shots have misfired when she confessed to having a crush on 's son . When the two recently came face-to-face at the special screening of Madhuri Dixit-Nene's upcoming film, Maja Ma, Aryan royally ignored Ananya and their awkward encounter is being talked about on social media. Also Read - Maja Ma: Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan attend the special screening of Madhuri Dixit's film in style [WATCH VIDEO]

In the viral video, Ananya is seen standing amid a group of people. She is seen wearing a designer lehenga choli set, keeping her shoulder-length hair open. Then Aryan is seen exiting the venue, wearing a white sweat shirt. And the moment he spots Ananya in the crowd, Aryan chooses to walk past her without even looking at her. Ananya too didn't react much to it. However, their awkward moment left netizens in splits. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Aryan Khan-Suhana Khan attend Maja Ma screening, Kareena Kapoor Khan gets mobbed at airport and more

Watch Aryan Khan ignores Ananya Panday at Maja Ma screening here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

On Koffee With Karan 7, Ananya had talked about her friendship with and admitted that she had a crush on Aryan while they were growing up but nothing happened. "Yeah, he is cute. I had a crush on Aryan," Ananya had said. When Karan further prodded her asking why did it not materialise?" To which, Ananya replied, "Ask him." Karan then said that it would have been great if they had dated and Ananya replied saying that ‘it would be like a movie.’ Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh debunk separation rumours; Aryan Khan to play Vanarastra in Brahmastra 2 and more

During a recent episode, Karan had revealed that Ananya dated two men at the same time. While the host confirmed that Ananya was indeed in a relationship with , he also mentioned that she dated as well.

Well, it seems like Ananya's manifestation on Koffee With Karan has backfired and Karan might want to intervene to fix Ananya and Aryan's equation.