As 's son grew up, fans hoped that he would follow his dad's footsteps and be a film actor. But it looks like he has his mind set on film direction and writing. who has given King Khan some huge hits and is a long-time family friend, wanted to launch Aryan Khan with a film from Dharma Productions. So far, he has launched star kids like , , and all are doing quite well for themselves. It seems he made a very serious offer to Aryan Khan. This has been reported by Bollywood Hungama.

But it seems like Aryan Khan instantly said no. A source told the portal that Karan Johar did not worry about it, as he felt that Aryan Khan would say yes eventually. He takes Aryan as a kid and felt Shah Rukh Khan's son would agree as time passes. But it seems Aryan Khan kept on refusing the offer time and again. This is when Khan family understood that Aryan Khan was just not interested in an acting career. It seems now Karan Johar has stopped suggesting it even as a joke. Though he is blessed with good looks, he wants to become a filmmaker. The source said that even was interested in launching him. It seems she wanted him in The Archies. But it was who came on board. The source told Bollywood Hungama, "It is sister Suhana who is the next-generation actor in Shah Rukh’s family."

Shah Rukh Khan won hearts yet again when he was recently honoured in Sharjah. King Khan gave a poignant speech which made fans clap for him once again. The coming year is going to be a treat for all fans of Shah Rukh Khan. He has movies like Pathaan, Dunki and Jawan lined up.