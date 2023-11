It's King Khan Shah Rukh Khan's birthday today (November 2). You know him by several names like Jawan, Pathaan, Badshah, and more, but his favourite role in life is that of a father. Shah Rukh Khan may be the king of Bollywood, but at home he is a father, and he is just like every father who lives for his kids. And on his 58th birthday, Shah Rukh Khan is going to get a special gift from his kids, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan. But before you start guessing what it is or how much it costs, then hold on; it’s priceless. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan greets fans outside Mannat; here is a glimpse of the crazy midnight celebrations of his 58th birthday

Shah Rukh Khan is a true family man

Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan, who are all set to make their Bollywood debuts as director and actor, respectively, will be giving SRK the best gift a father can ask for. An insider reveals, "Aryan and Suhana both made one promise to their father: they would try to be the best versions of themselves and never let him down. Aryan has become extremely close to him after seeing his father stand like the strongest pillar for him during tough days, and the world has witnessed it. While today he too has become his daddy's shield and often gives him advice of doing the best."

The insider further reveals, “Suhana's one and only inspiration in her life is her father, Shah Rukh Khan. He is very about her and acting career and one day wants the world to call him Suhana Khan's father. Both his kids are aware that they are entering the big world of glamour and have their goals in mind, and will never let their father down.” Shah Rukh is not just a charmer and a brilliant performer but is also known the industry for his professionalism and work ethics. Carrying forward his legacy is something that Aryan and Suhana will have to consistently work on.

Shah Rukh Khan's 58th birthday bash

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to throw a big bash on his 58th birthday, which is today. It is reported that he has invited the whole film industry to be a part of the celebration, and fans cannot wait to witness this helluva night. The event will take place at Mumbai’s NMACC and it is surely going to be an evening to remember. Happy birthday, King Khan!