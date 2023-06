Shah Rukh Khan is unquestionably one of the most intellectual actors and has won our hearts with his wit and wisdom time and time again. In addition to his on-screen successes and legendary movies, SRK is admired for speaking from the heart and saying things that strike a chord with viewers. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan to collaborate professionally for a Siddharth Anand film?

1. "Don't become a philosopher before you become rich."

2. "My biggest achievement is that I can make people smile just by my presence."

3. “It’s okay to be confused. Confusion is the route to all clarity in the world.”

4. “There is no such thing as normal. Normal is just another word for lifeless.”

5. “There might come a time when you feel lonely. That is when your creativity will be like your best friend.”

6. “Success is not a good teacher. Failure makes you humble.”

7. “Art is more important than the artist – have no attachment to your own art. It is regressive, move on.”

8. “When you get to be 50, you will know that the bulk of your regrets are from not having done what you wished to do.”

9. “Youngsters are the most discerning audience. They want entertainment, they want issues.”

10. “Study hard. Work hard. Play harder. Don’t be bound by rules, don’t hurt anybody and never ever live somebody else’s dream.”