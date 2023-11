Shah Rukh Khan, the King of Bollywood, has inspired millions of people with his words of wisdom. He has a massive and crazy fan following. Who isn't a fan of the Badshah of Bollywood? He has been an inspiration for many and will always rule hearts. The King celebrates his 58th birthday today and it is like a festival for all his fans all over the world. He is always the main attraction in Entertainment News. On his birthday today (November 2), here are some of his most inspiring quotes that will leave you with hope and motivated. Also Read - KWK 8: Sunny Deol reveals he doesn’t like Shah Rukh Khan, why wife Pooja Deol stays away from public eye and more

"Success is not a good teacher, failure makes you humble."

"I don't want to be a great actor. I want to be a good human being."

“The dream I chased, took me on a journey. A journey more rewarding than the goals, the achievements.”

“I am like a Rolls-Royce which can run without an engine, just on reputation.”

“I am a soldier, I fight where I am told, and I win where I fight.”

“I have never tried to compare myself to anyone else.”

“I truly believe my job is to make sure people smile.”

“I don’t wear my stardom like a tuxedo. I wear it like a T-shirt.”

“I am not a philosopher or anything, but I think love can happen at any age.”

“It’s okay to be confused. Confusion is the route to all clarity in the world.”

These quotes are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Shah Rukh Khan’s inspiring words of wisdom. Happy Birthday to the one who rules hearts! Happy Birthday, Shah Rukh Khan!