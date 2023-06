Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most celebrated actors in the Indian film industry. He has won numerous awards and accolades for his performances in blockbuster movies. However, there are a few hidden gems in his filmography that are often overlooked. In this article, we will take a look at Shah Rukh Khan's top 5 underrated films ever. These movies may not have been box office hits, but they showcase his versatility as an actor and are definitely worth watching. So, without further ado, let's dive into the list of SRK's underrated movies that deserve more recognition. Shah Rukh Khan's top 5 underrated films ever: Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan to collaborate professionally for a Siddharth Anand film?

Top 5 underrated movies of Shah Rukh Khan

1. Swades (2004) - Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Swades is a heart-warming story of a successful NASA scientist who returns to his village in India to find his roots. In this film, Shah Rukh Khan portrays the character of Mohan Bhargava with such subtlety and depth that it is hard not to empathize with him. His acting nuances in Swades showcase his ability to portray a character with emotional depth and complexity. The film is available on Amazon Prime Video.

2. Chak De! India (2007) - Directed by Shimit Amin, Chak De! India is a sports drama about a former hockey player who coaches the Indian women's national hockey team to win the World Cup. In this film, Shah Rukh Khan plays the role of Kabir Khan, a coach who faces discrimination and prejudice due to his religion. His nuanced performance as a coach who is struggling with his own demons while trying to unite the team is truly remarkable. The film is available on Netflix.

3. Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa (1994) - Directed by Kundan Shah, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa is a romantic comedy about a young man named Sunil who is in love with his childhood friend but she is in love with someone else. Shah Rukh Khan's portrayal of Sunil is endearing and relatable. He effortlessly brings out the character's innocence and vulnerability through his performance. The film is available on Netflix.

4. Hey Ram (2000) - Directed by Kamal Haasan, Hey Ram is a period drama set during India's partition in 1947. The film follows Saket Ram, played by Kamal Haasan, who witnesses his wife's murder during communal riots and seeks revenge. Shah Rukh Khan plays the role of Amjad Ali Khan, a friend and confidant of Saket Ram. His nuanced performance as a man torn between loyalty and conscience is commendable. The film is available on Amazon Prime

5. Asoka (2001) - Directed by Santosh Sivan, Asoka is a historical drama about the life of Emperor Asoka, who ruled over the Maurya dynasty in ancient India. Shah Rukh Khan plays the lead role of Asoka and delivers a powerful performance as a warrior who is transformed into a wise ruler after witnessing the horrors of war. His intense portrayal of Asoka's emotional journey is truly remarkable. The film is available on Netflix. Overall, these films showcase Shah Rukh Khan's versatility as an actor and his ability to bring depth and nuance to his performances. They are definitely worth watching for any fan of good cinema.