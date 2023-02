Shah Rukh Khan is King Khan for a reason. This old video of SRK in his initial days showed that he had the swag and determination to become what he is and that hasn’t happened overnight. It took him years to reach here, and two things have been constant from then to now: his wife Gauri Khan and his love for the audience. In this old viral video of the Pathaan star you can see his crackling chemistry with his wife Gauri as they are fascinated to cycle together, their workout video is just love. They used to look just so good together and even ow, SRK and Gauri are real relationship goals. Also Read - Pathaan Mania: Virat Kohli-Ravindra Jadeja attempt Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's Jhoome Jo Pathaan step [Watch Viral Video]

While in the second half of the video, we see SRK driving a red car by himself and promoting his film, making the audience shake his hand full of people and ask them to watch his movies. His way of talking to people is still the same and might never change. Today he is counted as one of the richest men in the industry. His comeback groom Pathaan broke all the records and has become the most successful Hindi film at the box office, and this only shows, Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost'.

Watch the video of Shah Rukh Khan along with wife Gauri Khan going VIRAL for all right reason.

everything used to be so simple back then ? pic.twitter.com/eKJgpQVxrZ — Aryan (@tumhidekhonaa) February 11, 2023

Once a Shah Rukh Khan fan will always be his fan because he doesn't disappoint you ever. Shah Rukh Khan fabs are cherishing this old video and are thanking the internet for giving them a glimpse of King Khan's good old days. As Shah Rukh Khan enjoys the super success of his blockbuster film Pathaan he also awaits the release of his next movies Dunki and Jawaan helmed by Rajkummar Hirani and Atlee respectively.