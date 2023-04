This video of superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan is going viral. In it, she is seen grooving along with Priyanka Chopra as she performs on stage with Ranveer Singh in their film song Gallan Goodiyaan at a NMACC event. Gauri and Priyanka often made headlines for bizarre reasons because of the tiff between both ladies, but it seems like they have happily moved on and are extremely cordial with each other. Priyanka recently made headlines with her explosive interview, in which she mentioned being cornered in Bollywood and why she decided to move to the US when she got an offer. Also Read - Ananya Panday once again gets badly ignored by Aryan Khan at NMACC event; netizens call her 'Shah Rukh Khan ki bahu'

Watch the viral video of Gauri Khan dancing along with Priyanka Chopra at NMACC event.

After Priyanka made this shocking revelation about facing dirty politics in Bollywood and not getting work and being sidelined, many lauded her for her courage, right from , , and Apurva Asrani. They hailed the desi girl for speaking up, and we're glad that she didn't end up like and . Priyanka, who is in India right now to promote her upcoming web series Citadel, was last seen speaking about why she chose to speak about being cornered now. She mentioned that right now she is more confident and is at the phase of life where she can speak up and will be heard.

After Priyanka Chopra spoke about being cornered in Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut lashed out at and mentioned that it was him who cornered Priyanka due to her closeness with Shah Rukh Khan. In one of her tweet The Emergency actress mentioned, "Media wrote extensively about her fallout with Karan Johar because of her friendship with SRK and movie mafia Cruella who is always looking for vulnerable outsiders saw a perfect punching bag in PC and went all out in harassing her to a point where she had to leave India."

Till date, the Citadel actress has never openly addressed the speculations surrounding her and SRK. In recent explosive interviews, she mentioned being in a tumultuous relationship when Nick Jonas approached her and she wondered what to do. Glad PC came out of everything toxic, and today definitely she is in a very happy and secure place.