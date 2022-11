Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's home in Mumbai, Mannat, has become an iconic place. Tourists specially visit the location to just get a glimpse of the house. Every day, King Khan's fans gather outside Mannat and wait for hours in hope that they will get a glimpse of him. Well, Mannat has been in the news over the past few days as the star couple changed the nameplate. It was reported that the big and glittery nameplate is a diamond-studded one but Gauri Khan has finally cleared the air. Also Read - Salman Khan to Ranbir Kapoor: Celebs reveal the annoying bedroom habits of Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and more stars

All about and new nameplate

She took to her social media accounts to share a picture and talk about the nameplate. She mentioned that the shimmery nameplate is made of glass crystals. She wrote that the nameplate attracts positive energy and they chose glass crystals to uplift and attract calm vibes. The picture has her posing next to the fancy nameplate.

Take a look at Gauri Khan's post below:

The main door of your home is the entry point for your family and friends. So the name plate attracts positive energy… we chose a transparent material with glass crystals that emit a positive, uplifting and calm vibe. #GauriKhanDesigns pic.twitter.com/BklQDZdmxT — Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) November 22, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming films

Earlier, the name plate was in black with Mannat written on it in white. It also had Lands End written on it. Well, fans definitely have a fancier version of the name plate to pose with now.

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan, he has his hands full with many projects. His film Pathaan produced under YRF banner is going to release in January. The teaser released on his birthday left all his fans quite excited. Apart from this, he has films like Jawan and Dunki in his kitty.