Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have a beautiful bungalow named Mannat in Bandra, Mumbai. Every year on many occasions thousands of people gather outside the superstar’s house to get a glimpse of him. Not just that every day people just go and click pictures with the nameplate of Mannat so they can flaunt that they visited SRK’s house. Well, SRK and Gauri, both are the perfect couple, but do you know who is the real boss of Mannat? Well, it is neither Gauri nor Shah Rukh Khan.

Recently, Gauri in an interview with NDTV revealed that Mannat is remote-controlled by her mum, Savita Chhiba from Delhi. She said that most of her organisation has been remote-controlled by her mum, who stays in Delhi. Gauri further added, “She is on the hotline with the staff, pictures going back and forth, WhatsApp messages… ‘This space is dirty and this needs a full cleanup, this needs sanitisation’ and all that goes on. It keeps her busy and it keeps my staff in check.”

The star wife, who is also an interior designer, stated that she has learned so much from her mum as her mother handles her home through remote control, via messages and phone calls. Gauri concluded, “She has been a huge helping hand.”

Well, we have to say just like everybody’s house, the remote control of Mannat is also in an elder’s hand.

Meanwhile, Gauri is all set to turn into an author and she will be launching a book titled My Life in Design. While talking about the book, in a statement, Gauri said, “The book will be very visually appealing with exclusive pictures and information that I feel could guide aspiring designers or those who are just generally interested in the art of design.”

Talking about SRK, the actor has three interesting films lined up, Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki.