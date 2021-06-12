Shah Rukh Khan's witty reply to Tom Hiddleston aka Loki repeatedly associating him with Bollywood and India wins the internet

You just can't imagine Bollywood without the King Khan, and vice versa. His stellar performances, back-to-back box office hits and his unmatched on-screen and off-screen persona, associated him with the title, Badshah of Bollywood, forever. His fan following knows no boundaries and it is perhaps the reason why Tom Hiddleton couldn't think of anyone else but Shah Rukh Khan when he recently played a game of Word Association. The King Khan has now reponded to Tom with his wit and humour that has won over the internet. Also Read - From Kareena Kapoor's patialas in Jab We Met to Dimple Kapadia's polka dots in Bobby: 7 iconic looks from Bollywood films that became trends

In the viral video, Tom was asked about his thought on India. And the first word that came to his mind was none other than Shah Rukh Khan. He was then asked about the word Bollywood, and once again Tom mentioned Shah Rukh Khan in his answer. He also revealed that he has special connect with the city of Chennai because his 'akka (sister)' used to live there and he had also visited Chennai a few times. Also Read - 7 times Mumbai Police nailed it with their Bollywood-inspired posts

Shah Rukh Khan has now thanked Tom for his appreciation and once again gave a testament of his wit and humour while replying to Loki, the God of Mischief. "You are kind, God of Mischief… hope there’s no mischief behind this claim though. Lots of love Tom and can’t wait to binge Loki!!! Starting now- Ep 1!" he tweeted. His fans couldn't stop gushing about his tweet and soon it became a rage on social media. Also Read - Then and now: These edited pictures of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and other Bollywood celebs meeting themselves from 90s will take you back in time

You are kind, God of Mischief... hope there’s no mischief behind this claim though. Lots of love Tom and can’t wait to binge Loki!!! Starting now- Ep 1! https://t.co/MFTJBHCtJu — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 11, 2021

Tom Hiddleton reprises his titular role as Loki in the series which also features , Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Directed by Kate Herron and written by Michael Waldron, the initial episode of Loki has dropped on Hotstar.

Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, is all set to resume shoot of his much-awaited and talked about film Pathan which also stars , , , and will feature a cameo by . Due to the 2nd wave of Covid-19, the shooting had come to a halt.