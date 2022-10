When announced her pregnancy with in June this year, many people wondered if the actress got pregnancy before their marriage or might take a break from her acting career. While Alia and Ranbir refrained from addressing the speculations, her sister Shaheen Bhatt also chose to remain discreet about the pertaining questions to the actress' pregnancy. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Mahesh Babu's 'hot mess' look, Pushpa 2 release date update and more

In a new interview, when Shaheen was asked about it, she told News 18, "I will not speak for her because that is her own journey. Anything that she has dealt with internally is completely her journey. Having said that, you can never really please everybody. There is always going to be a negative comment or two out there."

Shaheen added that living in the public eye, they are all very practiced at knowing what to pay heed to and what not to focus on. She said that it has been a wonderful year for their family and there is only more joy and happiness coming their way.

She further said that Alia is the first among the siblings who will be welcoming a baby. She revealed that there is a vibe of extreme nervousness and excited anticipation at home to meet the new member of the family.

Alia is currently in her third trimester and she is expecting to deliver her first baby by the end of this year. Throughout her pregnancy, Alia remained busy be it with the shoot of her Hollywood debut film Heart of Stone with or jam-packed schedule for promotions.