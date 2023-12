Shaheer Sheikh is one of the most loved stars of the television industry. He has a massive fan following. People have loved watching him in TV shows like Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Mahabharat and more. He made his acting debut with Kya Mast Hai Life in 2009. He is one of the finest actors the television industry. He also did a web show titled Paurashpur. Many of his fans have been waiting for his Bollywood debut. And now, the time has finally come. Shaheer is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Kriti Sanon and Kajol starrer Do Patti. For the latest Entertainment News join BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Shaheer Sheikh shares fun memories from Mahabharat sets; Erica Fernandes has the cutest comment on it

Shaheer Sheikh had recently shared BTS pictures from his shoot for Do Patti. Along with these pictures, he shared about his character from the film. He said that he is playing the most grey character ever. He also called it a dream team. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shaheer Sheikh, Jannat Zubair and others who may replace Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod post leap

Shaheer Sheikh talks about his character from Do Patti

Speaking about his character, Dhruv, Shaheer wrote, "Dhruv is the most grey character I have played till date.. I am so consumed by it that now I really want to play a nice positive character." Take a look at the post here: Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Tejasswi Prakash, Fahmaan Khan to replace Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod post leap?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheer Sheikh (@shaheernsheikh)

Shaheer always has something interesting to share on his Instagram account. He had recently shared some unseen videos from the time when he was shooting for Mahabharat. Mahabharat aired in 2013 and Shaheer shared the video from their training days when they were learning Sanskrit language for the show.

Shaheer's post on Mahabharat shoot

Sharing the video, Shaheer wrote, "Diction classes before we started shooting for Mahabharat.. some of the most memorable days of my life. Grateful to each soul that was associated with the making of this show and every person who watched it.. thank you I guess I was the naughtiest of the lot #stillAm"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheer Sheikh (@shaheernsheikh)

Take a look at Shaheer and Jasmin's video here:

Shaheer got married to Ruchikaa Kapoor on October 19, 2020. They also have a baby girl.