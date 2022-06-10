Shahid Kapoor and Ananya Panday to come together for a movie soon? Kabir Singh star REVEALS all

Recently, at IIFA 2022 Shahid Kapoor and Ananya Panday set the stage on fire with their electrifying performance on stage. Post their scintillating IIFA 2022 act, many Bollywood movie buffs began playing casting director, hoping for a film to come along that ropes in both Shahid Kapoor and Ananya Panday as the leads. Well, you don't need to hope any longer, because Shahid himself now has the answer for you about whether we'll get to see him and Ananya together soon in a movie. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth attend Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan’s wedding; Acharya maker Koratala Siva pays Rs 33 crore to distributors

Shahid Kapoor opens up about acting with Ananya Panday

After and collaborated for a scintillating performance at IIFA 2022, there's been a lot of chatter about the possibility of the two actors coming together for a movie, given their chemistry on stage. So, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actor was asked if we'll get to see them together on screen in future. Responding to the same, Shahid said thatAnanya is a lovely girl, but such questions really should be asked to directors and filmmakers as actors don’t get to choose their costars as much people believe they do, at least not in this generation. Also Read - Anushka Sharma’s special promise for daughter Vamika is heartwarming

Earlier, the first glimpse of Shahid Kapoor and 's web film, Farzi, with Raj and DK, the creators of the supremely successful, The Family Man, was finally dropped by Amazon Prime Video and it looks like a smash hit from the get go. Supposedly set in the world of counterfeit money, with Shahid Kapoor apparently being the one at the centre of the black market racket, Farzi, boasts a world of guns, money, bravado, scams, corruption, crime and dark humour, just like what we've come to expect and love of Raj and DK. The rest of the cast includes illustrious names like , Raashii Khanna and veteran star , who appears to be playing Shahid's mentor in the Amazon Prime movie. Also Read - Deepika Padukone, Esha Gupta and more Bollywood actress who have the most perfect legs [View Pics]