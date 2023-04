Shahid Kapoor, who is riding high on success after the outstanding response to his OTT debut, Farzi, just announced his next with Kriti Sanon. Both the actors took to their social media platforms and announced that they were wrapping their first film together; the film is yet to be titled, and they mentioned that the film is an impossible love story to this day. Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon fans are elated to see this fresh pair and are waiting for the film to release, while the netizens say that the film is giving them major Kabir Singh vibes, which was a massive hit at the box office and almost made Kiara Advani the first big hit of her career. Also Read - Ram Charan to Shahid Kapoor; Rashmika Mandanna REFUSED to work with these stars and left her fans stunned

SHAHID KAPOOR - KRITI SANON: FILMING COMPLETE, FIRST LOOK OUT… #JioStudios and #MaddockFilms announce the wrap of the upcoming film, starring #ShahidKapoor and #KritiSanon [not titled yet]. Also features and … Directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah…… pic.twitter.com/gCKjDxeYtI — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 8, 2023

Kabir singh wali feeling AA Rahi hai — Gaurav (@Heygaurav7) April 8, 2023

Kabir singh 2 — VINAY TIWARI (@vinayking1555) April 8, 2023

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's first poster for their film looks intriguing as they both are seated on the bike and are totally engrossed in each other, and they are giving the major crazy-lovers vibes of today's generation. Shahid and Kriti's chemistry is making the fans go bonkers, and how! Kriti looked extremely hot in her avatar, while Shahid is slaying with a real swagger and how. This is the first time they will share a screen, and we hope it will create fireworks at the box office in this unpredictable time. There are many films releasing on OTT today, and it has become a challenge for the makers to bring audiences into the theatres.

We wonder if Shahid will manage to recreate his magic once again, like Kabir Singh. Along with this film, Kriti Sanon will be seen next in Adipurush along with south superstar Prabhas, starring Saif Ali Khan in a significant role. Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's chemistry too grabbed a lot of eyeballs and as their relationship rumours made a lot of headlines. While apart from this film with Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor is yet to sign a new film. There re talks of Farzi 2 though.