Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna are paired for a film. Looks like both the stars are on a signing spree with multiple upcoming projects lined up in their respective kitty. Rashmika Mandanna is climbing up the ladder of success in Bollywood as well. Having signed 4 Hindi films out of which 2 release the Pushpa star now has one more exciting project. She is roped opposite Shahid Kapoor for Anees Bazmee's directorial film.

Yes, you read that right Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna will be sharing the screen for the first time. The untitled film is touted to be a comic caper and will be helmed by Anees Bazmee who has directed several comedy flicks like Welcome, No Entry, and the most recent Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Reportedly, they will start shooting from August 1, 2023. Sources suggest that the actor has allotted several dates from August to December as the team is contemplating a start-to-finish schedule.

According to reports, is excited to feature in an out-and-out comedy film which he has not done for a long time. The actor is expected to have two different looks donning double roles in the film. 's film will have an ensemble cast including Shahid and Rashmika. The announcement about the star cast will be made soon. The title of the film is expected to release in July 2023. The untitled film directed by Anees Bazmee will be bankrolled by popular South Indian producer Dil Raju in association with . The will that is expected to go on floors from August 1st will be released next year. As of now more information has been kept under wraps and we await to know exciting details.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will be next seen in 's Bloody Daddy. He also has 's next alongside . The Maddock Films movie will be a unique love story between a robot and a human. On the other hand, Rahsmika Mandanna has the much-awaited Pushpa 2: The Rule in the pipeline. She will also be seen alongside in Animal slated to release on 11th August. Reportedly she has also signed a Laxman Utekar film opposite .