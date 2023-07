Shahid Kapoor who was last seen in the movie Bloody Daddy on Jio Cinema has opened up on the leaked kiss MMS with Kareena Kapoor Khan that happened way back in 2004. The two were dating at that time. Shahid Kapoor has made quite a debut with Ishk Vishk. His chocolate boy looks, charm, dancing skills and solid acting chops were visible even then. Shahid Kapoor got a number of projects back to back and made immense news for his relationship with Kareena Kapoor Khan. The two did not hide their bond from the media, and their statements grabbed headlines every now and then. Fans will remember some of the gossip like how Kareena Kapoor Khan had turned vegetarian for her then boyfriend. Also Read - Shahid Kapoor opens up about being in a ‘mess’ after a picture of him kissing Kareena Kapoor Khan went viral

Way back in 2004, there was no social media and the concept of PDA was non-existent. The kissing video MMS which was allegedly leaked from the sets of Jab We Met was discussed for days. It made front page news on tabloids. Way back, the couple maintained that it was a morphed clip. Netizens will remember that stars of the 90s and 2000s were quite conservative about how they conducted themselves in public. Everyone maintained an image to keep their connect with the masses. Also Read - Shahid Kapoor never identified himself as Pankaj Kapoor’s son, says he was ‘loyal’ to his mother

Talking to MiD Day, Shahid Kapoor said that he was destroyed after the MMS clip went public. He was quoted as saying, "I was a 24-year-old kid and I felt like my privacy had been invaded and I could not do anything to protect (myself)." He said it left him a mess and he kept on wondering what exactly went wrong. Shahid Kapoor said he was unsure of his own feelings, and was figuring out things in his then relationship. He further said, "You’re both actors, in different places and then this happens." Also Read - Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput Kapoor to Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh: Top 10 celebrity couples who made jaws drop with their passionate lip locks

Trending Now

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan were together for almost five years as per the media. The two ended their relationship when they were doing Jab We Met. He said that he was hurt to see Kareena Kapoor with Saif Ali Khan after that. Shahid said it took him more than a month to come out of that relationship. He said he would move ahead with the beautiful memories. In 2015, he married Mira Rajput in an arranged marriage. The couple have completed eight years of marriage and have two kids.