Shahid Kapoor has often lost his cool at paparazzi and we don't blame him at all for this act. The Kabir Singh actor is a private person and likes to keep it that way. You will hardly see Shahid Kapoor and his family being clicked at the airport as the actor has strictly informed his PR and managers not to tell media about his whereabouts. The Kabir Singh actor has often told media politely and sometimes not so politely to not click his children's. Something similar happened at a recent outing where Shahid came along with his wife Mira Rajput and children Misha and Zain. The actor scolded paparazzi for their act.

Shahid Kapoor scolds paparazzi for clicking children Misha and Zain

Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput attended the annual function of Dhirubhai Ambani International School to support their children's stage acts. Like every other star kid, Shahid's children Misha and Zain too study in Dhirubhai Ambani International School. Once the function was over Shahid with his entire family was waiting in the parking lot for the car to arrive. Media present over there started clicking pictures. Initially the Vivaah actor was fine being clicked but when he saw that even after clicking number of pictures paparazzi are not stopping, he got irritated.

Now Shahid for sure has the habit of getting clicked thousands of times but he got worried about his kids who were getting conscious by the camera lights. Shahid bashed paparazzi and stated that till now they have clicked 150 pictures but still they are not ready to stop. He also mentioned that how camera men should at least spare children from their lenses. Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor Fans Team (@shanatics)

When Shahid Kapoor yelled at paparazzi; 'Chillao Mat'

As we already mentioned that Shahid Kapoor has also scolded paparazzi in the past. It happened that Shahid Kapoor, his mother-in-law and Mira Rajput were spotted at a public place. As soon as the media spotted them, they began yelling. Shahid got miffed and said, "Paglo ki tarah chillao mat, mein yahi hu." The actor stated that if I go ahead and sit in my car without posing then you people can yell at me.

In past too actors like Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and others have bashed media for their unprofessional behaviour.