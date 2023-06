Bollywood's heartthrob Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for his first actioner film called Bloody Daddy. Shahid's journey to becoming an actor and now, his mettle has been inspiring. Some of you may not know that Shahid Kapoor began his career as a background dancer in films. Ahead of the release of his movie Bloody Daddy, Shahid Kapoor has been sharing the pearls from the past. He recently recalled what it was like to shoot with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Taal. The actor was previously seen in the bg during Dil Toh Pagal Hai starring Karisma Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit. He has shared his experience of shooting for both films in a new interview. Also Read - Shahid Kapoor's 'fixing mess' to Ranbir Kapoor calling Alia Bhatt 'Dal Chawal' - Bollywood actors who raised eyebrows with their comments on marriage

Shahid Kapoor calls shooting with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the movie the worst and the best day of his life

While talking to an online entertainment channel, Shahid Kapoor walked down memory lane. He was on his way to shoot Kahin Aag Lage Lag Jaaye with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. At that time, he had a motorcycle and unfortunately, he fell off it. Shahid met with an accident before the shoot but still reached the set all flustered and he wondered what just happened to him. And thereafter he shot with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the iconic song. He adds, "I'll always remember it as the worst and the best day of my life at that time." Interesting, no? We wonder why the actor never shared this interesting trivia before.

Here's a look at the Bloody Daddy poster shared by Shahid on his Instagram:

Shahid Kapoor recalls shooting for Dil Toh Pagal Hai

Well, Shahid Kapoor dancing in the background alongside Karisma Kapoor in Dil Toh Pagal Hai has been pointed out by fans countless times. But it was no favourite memory for the Bloody Daddy actor. Yes, you read that right. Shahid is trained under Shiamak Davar. He recalls being a nervous wreck all the time as that was his first Bollywood movie as a background dancer. Shahid recalls that his hair was too bouncy back then and it was spoiling the shot. He had just joined Shiamak Davar's Troupe and considered himself a rookie. "I was just nervous all the time. I was a nervous wreck, just hoping I don't mess things up," Shahid told Radio Nasha, reports Indian Express.

Talking about his upcoming release Bloody Daddy, Shahid will be seen sharing screen space with , , Diana Penty and more. Bloody Daddy is releasing on 9th June on Jio Cinemas.