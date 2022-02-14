Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the most adored couples of Bollywood. Though they have been married for more than five years, the duo's romance seems as fresh as ever. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput make sure to spend quality time as a couple and Valentine's Day is a perfect occasion. The two were seen outside the famous Pali Bhavan restaurant in Bandra. It is quite a popular place with celebrities. While Shahid Kapoor was dressed casually in a red Balenciaga oversized tee with cargo pants, Mira Rajput look more efforts for the dinner date. She wore a pink and white plaid set of matching separates. Heels and a white bag finished off her look. Also Read - Valentine's Day 2022: Here's how Malaika Arora, Allu Arjun, Mouni Roy and other celebs declared their love for their partners

Shahid Kapoor did not let go of Mira Kapoor's hand as they walked inside the hotel. He was rather attentive even at the door of the place. Mira Rajput's hair with golden highlights looked great. Earlier in the day, she shared pics of the lilies sent by Shahid Kapoor for me on Valentine's Day. The couple do indulge in a bit of social media PDA. Take a look at the pics below...

Shahid Kapoor has shared a picture with Mira Rajput to wish fans on this day. He called her his forever Valentine. In the click, we could see her kissing him on the neck. On the professional front, he is awaiting the release of Jersey. The movie is the remake of the Telugu hit starring Nani. The movie was supposed to release on X'Mas 2o21 but the pandemic pushed it. The producers wanted to take the OTT route by Shahid Kapoor convinced them to give it a release in the theatres. He also agreed to take a fee cut for the same.