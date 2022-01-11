and 's recent New Year trip to Rajasthan had once again sparked rumours of their romantic relationship. It was then being reported that Ananya and Ishaan are in a serious relationship and they reportedly want to keep it quiet. Amid the speculations, recently dropped a teasing comment on Ananya's exotic photoshoot and sent netizens in a tizzy. Also Read - Mirzapur 3, Faadu, Made In Heaven 2 and more web series to watch out for in 2022

Ananya took to Instagram to share some breathtaking pictures from her recent shoot by Rohan Shrestha. She was seen sitting on a platform built over the blue ocean wearing a loose top and a blue hat. She oozed major holiday vibes as she posed in the photographs. While her friends and colleagues from the industry showered her with praises in the comment section, it was Shahid Kapoor whose comment for Ananya grabbed all the attention.

As Ananya captioned the images with a text that reads, "Hatters gonna hat," Shahid teased her by joining her lingo and wrote, "Posers gonna pose." And Ananya teased him back saying, "Sashas gonna sash." And netizens couldn't help but remind Shahid that Ananya is going to be the daughter-in-law of his family, while hinting at Ananya and Ishaan's relationship. "Sir aapke ghar ki hone wali bahu hai ananya," replied one Instagram user to Shahid's comment. Another user wrote, "Bhai Ki gF haina donon ko bolo career ke upar Dhyan De."

Meanwhile, seeing the hullabaloo around their personal lives, Ishaan and Ananya's parents seem to have issued a strict diktat on them. Ishaan and Ananya would visit each others' houses and their parents are quite aware of their fondness for each other. However, given the fact that they are quite young and have just started out in the industry, they want Ishaan and Ananya to focus on their career more. Since there's a lot of press on their personal lives, it may shift the focus from their professional lives.

Ishaan Khatter is the younger brother of Shahid Kapoor. The Jersey actor dotes on his baby brother and likewise, Ishaan looks up to him in every aspect. Shahid Kapoor has been a discretion itself. Shahid may have dished out some pieces of advice so as to keep their personal and professional lives separate.

In the past, there have been certain instances where the two spilled some obvious relationship signs which went unnoticed. Ishaan and Ananya had almost made their relationship pretty evident when Ishaan had shared a sun-kissed picture of Ananya on her birthday. "Happy birthday sunshine girl,” he had captioned the image. Ananya too also shared a goofy selfie with Ishaan on his birthday and had written, "Happy bday little Mr sunshine... here’s to more pancakes and adventures.”

Ishaan and Ananya have spotted together on many occassion during their private outings. Be it making a joint appearance at Sidhant Chaturvedi's Diwali party to going for car rides together, the lovebirds had made it quite obvious for their fans.