and Mira Rajput are one of the most adorable couples in B'twon. Despite the 14 years of age gap, both shared an amazing bond setting some major couple goals. They are nearing to complete 8 years of their marital bliss. Shahid Kapoor who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Bloody Daddy spoke about his relationship. While he was full of praise for his better half he also complained about Mira and mentioned her bad habits.

Both are parents to two kids, a daughter Misha and a son Zain. The duo is always up for PDA which might make you envious and at the same time want you to fall in love. The pair never shy away to show their love and affection toward each other. who is busy promoting his upcoming crime drama film Bloody Daddy spoke about Mira Rajput in a recent interview. He shared her annoying and bad habits. He complained that Mira Rajput never gives him credit. She always wants to make him a better person anyhow.

The actor was asked to talk about his wife's annoying habit. In replying to this he mentioned her sleeping habits that he barely tolerates. He said that Mira Rajput doesn't wake up in the morning and even if he tries to wake her up at 9 she keeps grumbling. Although he opened up about her bad habits Shahid Kapoor couldn't stop talking highly about his wife. The actor said that he loves Mira as a human being who is very solid, honest, very clear, and a very real person. According to him, these things are rare to find in a person. Shahid who has only good things to say about his wife mentioned that she is beautiful, intelligent, and has the prettiest smile. She is a good human being and very genuine, continued the actor.

Shahid Kapoor work front

On the professional front, Shahid Kapoor will be next seen in Bloody Daddy slated to release on 9th June on Jio Cinemas. He features in the crime drama alongside, Diana Penty, , and . He has an untitled film with in the pipeline. The actor has also been reported to have signed 's movie with Rashmika Mandanna.